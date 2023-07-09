News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Meet Mack the new paw-manager at Preston wilko

Mack, a two-year-old rescue dog, fell in love with wilko when the store started allowing dogs in last year and he began making regular trips with his owner to the branch in Preston.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read

A shopping-obsessed German Shepherd has been crowned the paw-manager of its local wilko branch, following a nationwide search for canine ambassadors for the brand’s pet-friendly stores.

Mack, a two-year-old rescue dog, fell in love with wilko when the store started allowing dogs in last year and he began making regular trips with his owner to the branch in Preston.

Mack, a two-year-old rescue dog, fell in love with wilko when the store started allowing dogs in last year and he began making regular trips with his owner to the branch in Preston.Mack, a two-year-old rescue dog, fell in love with wilko when the store started allowing dogs in last year and he began making regular trips with his owner to the branch in Preston.
Mack, a two-year-old rescue dog, fell in love with wilko when the store started allowing dogs in last year and he began making regular trips with his owner to the branch in Preston.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mack is now one of six ‘Paw Managers’ in the UK, following in the paw-prints of Jazz the golden Cockapoo who recently became the first pooch to claim the honorary title due to her love of the store.

Following Jazz’s appointment, dog owners up and down the country were invited to nominate their own pet to be crowned ‘Paw Managers’ by submitting an image of their hounds and an explanation on why they would be paw-fect for the position.

Jazz patrolling the pet aisleJazz patrolling the pet aisle
Jazz patrolling the pet aisle

In addition to their pooch being granted ‘Paw Manager’ status and a customised lanyard, the lucky winners also received a £100 wilko gift card to spend on anything from canine food and treats to dog toys, beds and grooming equipment.

Paula Bedford, Head of Retail at wilko, said: “We’re proud to have 248 dog-friendly stores nationwide and welcome all pooches to come along in store with their owners to browse our pet range - and even pick out their own treats.

Jazz patrolling the pet aisleJazz patrolling the pet aisle
Jazz patrolling the pet aisle
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re so excited to welcome Mack to the team, he’s a good boy and we’re looking forward to him swapping the lead for the lanyard and enjoying more visits to his very own wilko store in Preston”.

Jen Watson, Mack’s owner, said: "Mack loves wilko! It's his number one favourite shop to visit and every time we go to the Preston store he's beside himself with excitement.

"We're so delighted that he's been named Paw Manager.

"Mack happily wears his little lanyard when we visit our local store, where both staff and customers spoil him rotten. He also loves wearing it at home!”

"He's so proud to be wilko's doggy representative in Preston!"

Related topics:PrestonWilkoDog ownersDogsCockapoo