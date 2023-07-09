A shopping-obsessed German Shepherd has been crowned the paw-manager of its local wilko branch, following a nationwide search for canine ambassadors for the brand’s pet-friendly stores.

Mack, a two-year-old rescue dog, fell in love with wilko when the store started allowing dogs in last year and he began making regular trips with his owner to the branch in Preston.

Mack is now one of six ‘Paw Managers’ in the UK, following in the paw-prints of Jazz the golden Cockapoo who recently became the first pooch to claim the honorary title due to her love of the store.

Following Jazz’s appointment, dog owners up and down the country were invited to nominate their own pet to be crowned ‘Paw Managers’ by submitting an image of their hounds and an explanation on why they would be paw-fect for the position.

Jazz patrolling the pet aisle

In addition to their pooch being granted ‘Paw Manager’ status and a customised lanyard, the lucky winners also received a £100 wilko gift card to spend on anything from canine food and treats to dog toys, beds and grooming equipment.

Paula Bedford, Head of Retail at wilko, said: “We’re proud to have 248 dog-friendly stores nationwide and welcome all pooches to come along in store with their owners to browse our pet range - and even pick out their own treats.

“We’re so excited to welcome Mack to the team, he’s a good boy and we’re looking forward to him swapping the lead for the lanyard and enjoying more visits to his very own wilko store in Preston”.

Jen Watson, Mack’s owner, said: "Mack loves wilko! It's his number one favourite shop to visit and every time we go to the Preston store he's beside himself with excitement.

"We're so delighted that he's been named Paw Manager.

"Mack happily wears his little lanyard when we visit our local store, where both staff and customers spoil him rotten. He also loves wearing it at home!”