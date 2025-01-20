Meet the Lancashire lass hoping to win The Apprentice this year, Emma Rothwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire lass been included in the new list of the Apprentice Candidates for the upcoming series, find out all about her below.

The popular BBC show The Apprentice is back for series 19 at the end of the month and is fronted as ever by business tycoon Lord Sugar with the help of his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

Starting on January 30, 18 brand new candidates will battle it out for the opportunity of a lifetime - to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

Inluded in this list of candidates is yet another Lancashire hopeful who will surely be hoping to do better than some of the previous Lancastrians.

Last year’s Lancashire representative, Chorley businessmen Paul Bowen from Bowen’s Pies, sadly only made it to week two!

But will a Lancashire lass fare any better? Find out all about her below

Meet the Lancastrian hoping to win The Apprentice, Emma Rothwell. | BBC

Who is our Lancashire hopeful?

Hoping to secure Lord Sugar’s investment is online gift store owner Emma Rothwell who is originally from Lancashire but is now based in Essex.

In her profile description, the BBC wrote: “Proud northerner, Emma R, has seen her business evolve from a side-hustle in her boyfriend’s garage to a fully-fledged thriving business. Set-up during lockdown, she’s out to show that she’s no mug. Will she be able to brew up success in the boardroom and add some Sugar to her business?”

We also know that Emma is 30-years-old, her business is called Quirky Giraffe and she has a BA in Product Design from the Univeristy of Huddersfield.

But what is Emma like? Find out more about her in the below interview

What is your biggest business success to date?

“Taking £600 and turning it into a successful and profitable business without any help or investment.”

What is your business plan?

To evolve my already successful business to the next level. To create an online platform where anyone can upload their designs onto gifts and earn passive income. Creating a community of creators and consumers. To empower people who struggle with or can’t work a 9-5 to earn an income on their own terms.

What’s one thing that you hope to challenge/prove yourself with in the process?

I plan to prove to everyone that you can be successful if you put your mind to it, regardless of what anyone tells you.

Why do you deserve Lord Sugar’s investment?

I’ve already created something successful and now I’m ready for the next stage. I’m a problem solver who never lets anything or anyone stop me for long.