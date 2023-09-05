News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Married at First Sight host Paul Brunson announces Channel 4 lineup including Lancashire constestant

The nation’s favourite dating show is back this September as dating expert Paul Brunson announces lineup including Lancashire lass Jay, aged 31, looking to find the one.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
This years UK singles includes Lancashire lass Jay.This years UK singles includes Lancashire lass Jay.
This years UK singles includes Lancashire lass Jay.

The nation’s favourite dating show is back this September as dating expert Paul Brunson announces lineup including Lancashire lass Jay, aged 31.

Read More
Northern Rail offering Preston train tickets from 50p to Manchester Piccadily, S...

Although little has been revealed we know Married at First Sight is set to return to our screens this month with Jay, 31 from Lancashire in the limelight.

The 31-year-old beaut is a Sales Manager looking to find the one.The 31-year-old beaut is a Sales Manager looking to find the one.
The 31-year-old beaut is a Sales Manager looking to find the one.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sales manager from Lancs will risk walking down the aisle to marry someone she’s never met, Jay said: “Hopefully they’ve found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason.”

The red-head beaut looks stunning in a white dress shown in the picture dating expert host @paulcbrunson posted to his instagram this morning.

He wrote: ‘Here come the brides and grooms of @E4MAFSUK 2023!

‘I’m so excited for you all to finally get to see this series. This has been such an incredible group to work with, and I think you’re really going to love getting to know them.

‘Who do you think we’ll match up? Let me know in the comments!

‘Married At First Sight UK returns to @E4Grams this September – you do not want to miss this series!’

Related topics:LancashireChannel 4