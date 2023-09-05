This years UK singles includes Lancashire lass Jay.

Although little has been revealed we know Married at First Sight is set to return to our screens this month with Jay, 31 from Lancashire in the limelight.

The 31-year-old beaut is a Sales Manager looking to find the one.

The sales manager from Lancs will risk walking down the aisle to marry someone she’s never met, Jay said: “Hopefully they’ve found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason.”

The red-head beaut looks stunning in a white dress shown in the picture dating expert host @paulcbrunson posted to his instagram this morning.

He wrote: ‘Here come the brides and grooms of @E4MAFSUK 2023!

‘I’m so excited for you all to finally get to see this series. This has been such an incredible group to work with, and I think you’re really going to love getting to know them.

‘Who do you think we’ll match up? Let me know in the comments!