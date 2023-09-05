Married at First Sight host Paul Brunson announces Channel 4 lineup including Lancashire constestant
The nation’s favourite dating show is back this September as dating expert Paul Brunson announces lineup including Lancashire lass Jay, aged 31.
Although little has been revealed we know Married at First Sight is set to return to our screens this month with Jay, 31 from Lancashire in the limelight.
The sales manager from Lancs will risk walking down the aisle to marry someone she’s never met, Jay said: “Hopefully they’ve found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason.”
The red-head beaut looks stunning in a white dress shown in the picture dating expert host @paulcbrunson posted to his instagram this morning.
He wrote: ‘Here come the brides and grooms of @E4MAFSUK 2023!
‘I’m so excited for you all to finally get to see this series. This has been such an incredible group to work with, and I think you’re really going to love getting to know them.
‘Who do you think we’ll match up? Let me know in the comments!
‘Married At First Sight UK returns to @E4Grams this September – you do not want to miss this series!’