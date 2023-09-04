News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Northern Rail offering Preston train tickets from 50p to Manchester Piccadily, St-Annes Lytham, Burnley Central, Manchester Airport, Deansgate, Prescot

Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Preston, available from just 50p.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST

The train operator has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets which are on-sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday (7 September). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Here’s where you can visit for a bargain price from Preston!

Undefined: readMore
Manchester Piccadily 50p

1. Manchester Piccadily 50p

Manchester Piccadily 50p Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Burnley Barracks 50p

2. Burnley Barracks 50p

Burnley Barracks 50p Photo: Google Images

Photo Sales
Wigan £1.50

3. Wigan £1.50

Wigan £1.50 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Burnley Central 50p

4. Burnley Central 50p

Burnley Central 50p Photo: Google Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:TicketsManchester AirportPrestonNorth