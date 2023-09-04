Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Preston, available from just 50p.

The train operator has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets which are on-sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday (7 September). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Here’s where you can visit for a bargain price from Preston!

Undefined: readMore

1 . Manchester Piccadily 50p Manchester Piccadily 50p Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Burnley Barracks 50p Burnley Barracks 50p Photo: Google Images Photo Sales

3 . Wigan £1.50 Wigan £1.50 Photo: Google Photo Sales