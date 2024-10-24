Burnley man's death was caused by exposure to asbestos at work, rules Preston coroner
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Albert Howarth died at Oaklands Nursing home in Briercliffe, Burnley in September. He had been suffering from a lung condition diagnosed as mesothelioma.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Preston Coroners Court heard that Mr Howarth, a retired scrap metal dealer, had worked for a number of employers including the National Coal Board.
Recording her industrial disease conclusion, area coroner Kate Bissett said of Mr Howarth: "He was exposed to asbestos in the course of his working life, though it isn't possible to determine when or in which capacity his exposure occurred."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.