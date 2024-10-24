Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 77-year-old Lancashire man who died of industrial disease was exposed to asbestos during his working career, a coroner has decided.

Albert Howarth died at Oaklands Nursing home in Briercliffe, Burnley in September. He had been suffering from a lung condition diagnosed as mesothelioma.

Preston Coroner's Court

Preston Coroners Court heard that Mr Howarth, a retired scrap metal dealer, had worked for a number of employers including the National Coal Board.

Recording her industrial disease conclusion, area coroner Kate Bissett said of Mr Howarth: "He was exposed to asbestos in the course of his working life, though it isn't possible to determine when or in which capacity his exposure occurred."