Man’s body found on the bridge over the M61

The body of a man has been found on the bridge over the M61 near Chorley.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Police received a call at about 11.30am today to reports of a sudden death. The M61 was subsequently closed in both directions between junctions 8 and 6.

The road was closed for a number of hours with huge tailbacks earlier today.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 11.30am today (Sunday, October 15th) to a bridge over the M61 close to Rivington, to reports of a sudden death.

The body of a man was found on the bridge over the M61 near Chorley which saw the motorway shut in both directions earlier today
"We attended and sadly found the body of a man.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

"The motorway was closed in both directions but has since re-opened."

