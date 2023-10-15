Man’s body found on the bridge over the M61
Police received a call at about 11.30am today to reports of a sudden death. The M61 was subsequently closed in both directions between junctions 8 and 6.
The road was closed for a number of hours with huge tailbacks earlier today.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 11.30am today (Sunday, October 15th) to a bridge over the M61 close to Rivington, to reports of a sudden death.
"We attended and sadly found the body of a man.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.
"The motorway was closed in both directions but has since re-opened."