M61 reopens in both directions after 30 minute delays

The M61, junction 6-8 has reopened in both directions after police dealt with an ongoing incident.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:32 BST
Earlier today motorists were told to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware the M61 has now been fully re-opened following an earlier incident, however is still busy in the area with tailbacks.

“Many thanks for your patience.”

