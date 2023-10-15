M61 reopens in both directions after 30 minute delays
The M61, junction 6-8 has reopened in both directions after police dealt with an ongoing incident.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:32 BST
Earlier today motorists were told to avoid the area where possible.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware the M61 has now been fully re-opened following an earlier incident, however is still busy in the area with tailbacks.
“Many thanks for your patience.”