Man taken to hospital after accident in Preston's Cadley district

A road accident in Preston which saw a car crash into a lamppost left a man needing hospital treatment.

By Richard Hunt
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 6:18 pm

The incident, on Woodplumpton Road in the Cadley area of the city, occured on 4.35pm yesterday (Wednesday December 1).

Police and paramedics attended the scene, close to the roundabout junction with Cadley Causeway.

North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital but did not give details of his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man was taken to hospital after an accident in Cadley, Preston

No arrests have been reported.

The scene of the accident. Photo: Ashton & PR2 Community Group.
PrestonPolice