Man taken to hospital after accident in Preston's Cadley district

The incident, on Woodplumpton Road in the Cadley area of the city, occured on 4.35pm yesterday (Wednesday December 1).

Police and paramedics attended the scene, close to the roundabout junction with Cadley Causeway.

North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital but did not give details of his injuries.

A man was taken to hospital after an accident in Cadley, Preston

No arrests have been reported.