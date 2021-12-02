Man taken to hospital after accident in Preston's Cadley district
A road accident in Preston which saw a car crash into a lamppost left a man needing hospital treatment.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 6:18 pm
The incident, on Woodplumpton Road in the Cadley area of the city, occured on 4.35pm yesterday (Wednesday December 1).
Police and paramedics attended the scene, close to the roundabout junction with Cadley Causeway.
North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital but did not give details of his injuries.
No arrests have been reported.