Major revamp and reopening of Lancashire's Mercer Hall takes a big step forward

The repurposing of Great Harwood’s historic Mercer Hall has taken a major step forward towards its reopening schedule for December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyndburn Leisure has appointed Accrington’s Rosslee Construction to deliver the first phase of the works.

This project, supported by a community-led repurposing group and Buttress Architects, marks a big step towards breathing new life into this historic building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The phase one works – funded by £250,000 from UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund, £62,500 from Hyndburn Borough Council, and the Lancashire Environment Fund – aims to ensure Mercer Hall is once again a vibrant space for the community.

The scope of the works includes:

installation of a new floor within the main hall;

reinstating the doors from the front of the building, into the main hall;

accessibility improvements throughout the venue; and

the refurbishment of several key internal spaces.

These improvements will allow Mercer Hall to host a wide range of community events, group activities, private hire bookings, and more from next year.

The repurposing of Great Harwood's historic Mercer Hall has taken a major step forward. | UGC

Work is now underway and will be completed by December 2025 to create a welcoming, flexible community venue.

Cllr Melissa Fisher, deputy leader of Hyndburn Council said: “Mercer Hall has always been a much-loved asset in the heart of Great Harwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These works represent a turning point in its history – bringing it back into active use for residents, groups and visitors.

“I’m proud that Hyndburn Borough Council has contributed towards this project and is working alongside partners and the local community to make this vision a reality.”

The chair of Hyndburn Leisure’s board Ciaran Wells said: “We’re incredibly pleased to have Rosslee Construction on board to deliver the first phase of this important project.

“Their reputation for high-quality work and experience with community spaces gives us confidence that Mercer Hall is in great hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about restoring a vital building for the people of Great Harwood.”

Rosslee Construction director Michael Clarkson said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hyndburn Leisure on the repurposing of Mercer Hall.

“It’s an honour to be part of such a meaningful project that will serve the community for years to come.

“We look forward to delivering a space that reflects the heritage of the building while meeting modern needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mercer Hall, built between 1913 and 1921, has been the subject of bitter controversy since Hyndburn Council decided in 2022 to confirm the permanent closure of its swimming pool in favour of a new purpose-built £12m Cath Thom leisure centre at Wilson Playing Fields in Clayton-le-Moors.

A specially-created Mercer Hall Repurposing Group has been working with Hyndburn Leisure, and Buttress Architects on proposals for its future.