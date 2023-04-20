Which part of the road will be closed and when?

Motorists are being advised that the M55 will closed, both east-bound and westbound, from Monday April 24 to Friday April 28 between the hours of 9pm and 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closures are required to complete gantry works including final painting, installation of signage and installation of comms infrastructure as well as completing some surfacing and lining works.

Drovers are being advised of road closures on the M55 next week

The Preston Western Distributor Road (PWDR) is a major new road to link Preston and southern Fylde.

Will diversions be in place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Preston Western Distributor team are advising motorists to follow diversion routes in place and plan any journeys ahead of travelling.

A spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank people for your patience during the construction of the new Preston Western Distributor Road.”