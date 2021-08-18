Lytham Hall set for a Wonder-ful music extravaganza

Sir Tom Jones, making a return to Lytham after featuring at Lytham Festival seven years ago, is just one in a series of big stars set to appear at the six-day event in the grounds of Lytham Hall.

Also featuring are pop favourite and fellow The Voice coach and mentor Anne-Marie, English reggae and pop band UB40, featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, new wave artist Marc Almond and Jools Holland with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, while all money from ticket sales for the Last Night of the Proms event headlined by Russell Watson on Sunday, August 29 will be donated towards the continued restoration of the Hall.

Sir Tom Jones is among the stars who will be performing at the Festival

WonderHall director Peter Taylor said: “We are all incredibly excited to be getting out into the fresh air and enjoying live music again. It’s been a long time coming.

“The creation of WonderHall has given us the opportunity to bring live music back to Lytham this summer and where better to celebrate and party with our friends and family than in the stunning grounds of Lytham Hall.

“This will be a very special six nights and we look forward to seeing people’s reactions to how we are transforming this space for the event. The artists are ready, we’re ready and now we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the wonderful WonderHall.”

Peter Anthony, general manager at Lytham Hall, said: “We are so looking forward to hosting WonderHall. It has been a very tough 18 months for ourselves, but even more so for event organisers such as Cuffe and Taylor.

Anne-Marie will top the bill on the opening night

“When the pandemic caused drastic restrictions, it was the music industry along with theatres that were hit the worst, which is why it is imperative to help each other wherever we can.

“The trustees and management of Lytham Hall are absolutely thrilled that the revenue of the Sunday night starring Russell Watson will be coming our way. Once the operational costs are taken out, this large sum will be used on our list of priority projects here at the Grade 1 listed heritage asset.

“Before, during and after the festival, the site will be closed to the public due to the construction and dismantling of the WonderHall set up. We apologise to our regulars who cannot use the parkland and other facilities during this time, but hope everyone understands just how much the Hall will benefit from a portion of the proceeds. We will close this Sunday, August 22 (except for that evening’s open air theatre) and reopen on Thursday, September 2.

“Music is a great tonic, especially after everything we have been through.”

A map showing the layout of the Hall grounds for the Festival

There are more than 30 acts on the bill over the six days and the full line-up is:

Wednesday, August 25: Anne-Marie, HRVY, Gracey, Samantha Harvey;

Thursday, August 26: UB40 feat Ali Campbell & Astro, Radio Riddler, SKAFACE;

Friday, August 27: Sir Tom Jones, The Brand New Heavies, AJ Brown;

Saturday, August 28: Marc Almond, Heaven 17, The Fizz, The Real Thing, Sonia, Hugh Cornwell, Steve Norman & The Sleevz, The Coustics, Touch The Pearl, DJ Fubar;

Sunday, August 29: Last Night of the Proms - Russell Watson, Emily Haigh, Mark Kingswood, The Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, Lytham Community Choir;

Monday, August 30: Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, featuring Gilson Lavis with special guest Eddi Reader.

TIMINGS:

Gates to the festival will open as follows:

Wednesday, August 25, Thursday, August 26, Friday, August 27, Sunday, August 29 – 5pm

Saturday, August 28 and Monday, August 30 – 2pm

CAR PARKING:

WonderHall is offering free car parking on Lytham Green to ticket holders with no need to book in advance. No overnight parking will be permitted.

Car park opening times: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday – 3pm; Saturday and Monday – noon.

If you require accessible car parking, visit www.WonderHall.co.uk to apply.

There is a pick up and drop off point located off Ballam Road.

FOOD AND DRINK:

WonderHall will offer a wide selection of food and drink options, with bars and stalls serving drinks and street food.

