Lytham Festival 2024: The acts readers would like to see perform at next year's event, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Metallica
This year’s Lytham Festival drew the biggest crowds ever and tickets are now on sale for next year, but who do you want to see there?
By Sean Gleaves and Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
The 2023 event saw the likes of Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Sting, Lionel Richie, Jamiroquai and George Ezra perform to hundreds of thousands of music fans.
But now that the dates for Lytham Festival 2024 have been confirmed – Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7 – we asked the people of Lancashire who they want to see perform next year.
Take a look at their answers below:
You can buy tickets to the five-day msuic extravaganza here.
