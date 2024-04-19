Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an exclusive interview with OK Magazine this week, the Blackpool born actress, best known for playing Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, spoke candidly about her personal life and her dreams for the future.

28-year-old Lucy currently lives in Blackpool with her partner of three years Ryan Ledson, a 26-year-old footballer for Preston North End, and their 14-month-old son Sonny.

Whilst Lucy is a frequent a poster on social media, her small family has been thrown into the spotlight more than ever thanks to her latest television role - featuring in the new reality series ‘Drama Queens’.

The eight part show follows the lives of a host of female actresses from across three of Britain’s biggest soap operas, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Only a week after the show’s first episode aired, Lucy opend up even more about her personal and family life in her newest interview, take a look below at some of the main points...

Lucy Fallon in a promotional image from the new ITV show 'Drama Queens'. Credit: ITV

Dreams of Marriage

During the interview, Lucy confirmed that she was hoping to get hitched any day now, but that she had changed tactics on how to persaude her other half, Ryan, to pop the question...

The former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil told OK Magazine: “He hasn’t proposed yet, I’m still waiting.

“I have dropped subtle hints but I don’t want him to feel the pressure. I want to be taken aback. And I want to be completely surprised.

“I don’t want to talk about it all the time and have a sense that he’s going to do it.

“I’m just not going to mention it again, ever, to him. So then I’m totally taken by surprise and I can go, ‘Oooooh... I was not expecting that!’ Whatever he does will be the right thing. And it’ll be perfect.”

Lucy with her fiance Ryan and their child Sonny over the Easter weekend. Credit: lucyfallonx on Instagram

Her love of motherhood

Lucy became a mum for the first time just under a year ago, and speaking about the experience, she said: “The first couple of months were like a blur and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?

“But it just gets better and better. Sonny is the best thing that has ever happened to both of us. We just love it. We have so much fun the three of us. It’s made our relationship even better having him around. Everything is just really nice.”

Future baby plans

Despite loving motherhood, the soap star was confident that she was not going to be adding to her brood anytime soon, when she was asked so by OK.

Reportedly laughing, Lucy said: “Give me a minute! “Definitely not yet. I’ve only just gone back to work and I want to enjoy Sonny and be the three of us for as long as possible. I would like to have more in the future, but definitely not anytime soon.”

When asked how many kids she does hope to have in the future, Lucy replied: “I’m one of three, so I can see three. But Ryan’s one of two, so he thinks two,” says Lucy.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. It’s either two or three.”

Want to find out more about about Lucy’s day to day life?

Tune in to Drama Queens on ITVBe at 9pm every Wednesday.