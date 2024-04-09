Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mum of three Helen, who attended school in Lancashire, took to her Instagram yesterday to share a picture of two of her children smiling sweetly with an adorable new born baby.

In case anyone was in any doubt that she had been keeping a very big secret for the past nine months, 33-year-old Helen wrote underneath: “We loved meeting beautiful baby cooper today [heart emojis] well done angel @kendallraeknight we loved cuddles @mrandrewhughes @scotty sinclair”

Blackpool born Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight, who appeared on the fourth series of the show back in 2018, gave birth to her and her partner, Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes' first child last month.

Top left: Helen Flanagan (credit Getty). Bottom left: Andrew Hughes and Kendall Rae Knight (credit @kendallraeknight on Instagram). Right: Matilda and Delilah Sinclair with Cooper Cole Hughes (credit @hjgflanagan on Instagram)

32-year-old Kendall, who has 743k Instagram followers, first started dated the Preston based professional footballer, 31, in 2018 and they announced their pregnancy last September.

Amongst the many comments by celebrities underneath their announcement post, Blackpool born soap star Lucy Fallon wrote: “OMG!!!!!!! My dream was right 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 so happy for you guys. Amazing news xxxxxx”

Kendall and Andrew’s little boy, named Cooper Cole Hughes, was then born on March 3, with numerous celebrities again offering their congratulations, including Lancashire stars Lucy Fallon, Charlotte Dawson and Helen Flanagan.

Since Cooper’s birth, Kendall has shared various precious pictures of the newborn to her social media, including an image last week captioned “His first time watching daddy play” as herself and Cooper attended the PNE vs Rotheram United game at Deepdale on March 29.

Actress Helen also used to be in a relationship with a professional footballer herself, having met Bristol Rovers winger Scott Sinclair in 2009 and getting engaged to the former PNE star in 2018.