PNE player: Academy star writes inspirational book about his life with a burn injury

‘Charlie’s Story’ has been written by 14-year-old PNE Academy player Charlie Whalley and his mum Michelle, telling the story of how he was injured at home as a toddler.

What happened?

Charlie was just 15 months old when a pan of boiling water spilt in his kitchen. He sustained burns to 10 per cent of his body.

Charlie Whalley, 14, who plays for Preston North End's Academy

Burns to his right shoulder, right upper arm and right side of his body were full thickness in depth, requiring skin graft surgery. He sustained further

burns down his right arm, right hand and neck, which healed spontaneously.

Charlie then spent three weeks on the burns unit at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital after the accident, attending the burns outpatient department, a 200-mile round trip to Manchester for the family each time.

Why write the book?

The book has been launched ahead of National Burn Awareness Day on Wednesday, October 12, and is aimed at raising awareness of the everyday dangers at home that can lead to a child being burned or scalded.

Charlie’s mum Michelle said: “Charlie loves life and is living it to the full. He is scarred for life, but he is not ashamed of his scar and is happy and confident to tell his story.

“I hope that by sharing our story we can maybe prevent an accident happening in another home. We are forever grateful to the incredible skill and kindness shown to us by the NHS staff at both Furness General Hospital and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“Charlie received world-class treatment. We want to give back, to say thank you, but also to spare another child and family from going through the pain and trauma that we have experienced.”

So it hasn’t stopped him playing football?

No. A love of football has played a pivotal role in Charlie’s recovery, with the 14-year-old now representing PNE at U14 level, training and playing every week.

Preston North End Community and Education Trust [PNECET] is supporting the launch of ‘Charlie’s Story’ with a programme of activities leading up to the home fixture against Stoke City on October 15, which will be dedicated to Charlie’s Story and fundraising for the Children’s Burns Trust.

The first team squad will be involved in social media-based educational content which will be shared ahead of the game.

"Bravery and courage”

Preston North End Academy Manager Nick Harrison said: “Everyone at the Preston North End Academy is incredibly proud of Charlie for the bravery and courage he has shown to share his story, which we are confident will carry a vital and inspiring message for other children and their families who have experienced a burns injury.

“Charlie is a shining example for all of our players in the Academy as someone who continues to develop both as a footballer, but just as importantly, as an outstanding young person off the pitch as well who is sharing his own experiences for the benefit of others.”

How do you get a copy of the book?

Charlie’s book is available from the Children’s Burns Trust website here and a limited number of copies will also be available on matchday against Stoke City.