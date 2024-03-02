Love Island to Celebrity Big Brother: what has honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su been up to inbetween?
29-year-old reality star Ekin-Su shot to fame in 2022 when she won the eighth series of the ITV2 reality series Love Island with her partner at the time, Davide Sanclimenti, also 29.
The Turkish born beauty studied an acting degree at the University of Central Lancashire between 2012 and 2015, and entered the Love Island villa as an actress who had appeared in a few Turkish television shows.
Since winning the ITV2 show, former Preston resident Ekin-Su has made multiple TV appearances- albeit as herself not an actress- and she has most recently been rumoured as one of the housemates on the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother series, which airs on Monday night.
Want to familiarise yourself with the honorary Lancastrian? Take a look below at everything Ekin-Su has been up to over the past two years:
A time-line of Ekin-Su's post Love Island life
August 2022: Ekin-Su and Davide return to the UK after winning Love Island with 63.7 per cent of the final vote
September 2022: She signs deals with fashion retailer Oh Polly and makeup brand BPerfect Cosmetics to become their brand ambassador
November 2022: The couple star in their own two-part ITV documentary called ‘Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings’
January- February 2023: Ekin-Su appears on ITV’s Dancing on Ice where she is paired with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield. She makes headlines early on when her first routine is deemed ‘too sexy’ by some, and she is eliminated in week three.
June 2023: Ekin-Su and David are confirmed to have split up but no reason is given.
August 2023: Ekin Su and Davide appear to get back together as the Italian reality star surprises Ekin on her birthday.
October 2023: Back to career news now, Ekin-Su impresses viewers as a celebrity expert on Michael McIntyr’s game show The Wheel (her expertise is beauty). She also appears on the BBC show ‘Celebrity Antiques Roadshow’, competing against her partner Davide who eventually wins the episode.
January 2024: Ekin-Su competes on the second season of the American version of The Traitors and is eliminated in episode 4. This was her debut appearance on American TV.
January 2024: Ekin-Su and Davide announce they have split again. In a Instagram statement, Ekin-Su says "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other. Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.." February 2024: she returns to TV for the first time since splitting Davide, competing in the BBC show The Weakest Link