Lostock Hall pub hosts 24-hour cycling challenge in aid of children's charity Make-A-Wish Foundation

But that’s exactly where a Lostock Hall landlord hosted a 24-hour cycl-athon and head shave in aid of Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ray McLaughlin invited punters to hop onto one of three static bikes in his Lostock Ale micropub in Hope Terrace between 4pm on Friday, May 1, and 4pm the following day, raising £2,300 for seriously ill children. Staff and customers pulled together to ensure at least one person was continuously pedalling throughout the 24-hour period.

Commenting on the fundraiser’s success, Ray said: “It shows the strong support of people who drink in Lostock Ale and live in Lostock Hall and the surrounding areas, how charitable they are and what the fundraiser means to them. It gathers people round and gets them involved in a good cause.

Photo by Neil Cross; Ray McLaughlin and Howard Lythgoe taking part in the 24-hour cycle challenge at Lostock Ale.