During a segment on Friday, the bird Larry, who had previously correctly predicted all the fixtures in the sporting event, had ITV viewers very excited when he predicted that England would beat Spain on Sunday. Despite the Lionesses hard efforts the match ended in heartbreak as England were beaten by Spain - despite a sensational penalty save from goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Opening Monday's show, guest presenter Ranvir apologised for the 'spectacularly wrong' prediction and joked the parrot's 'career is over'. She said: “We do have to start today's show with an apology, Larry, our psychic parrot, got it spectacularly wrong on Friday. Larry, he predicted that England would win the World Cup final... he's on the phone to his lawyers right now as we speak. His career is over, I'm afraid, Larry, you're a liar - that's all we've got to say!” It comes as Friday's show saw the 'psychic' parrot segment in chaos as warned that the bird had 'stage fright.

The parrot initially wouldn't take part in the task, which saw two people hold up food pictured with both team's flags on it. Larry then had to pick one hand, which would then reveal who he had 'predicted' to win the much-anticipated title. Former I'm A Celebrity star Jake Quickenden was on hand as he held a cup with the England flag, but Larry refused to take part. As Jake tried to aid the bird, Ranvir then joked he was "literally feeding" Larry, who eventually gave in and picked England's cup, giving hope that the team could take the win.