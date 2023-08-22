News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

£70,000 investment added to Leyland's Ryden Avenue play area

South Ribble Borough Council has invested £70,000 into a Leyland play area.
By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

Ryden Avenue play has seen a £70k investment after last being updated in 2000. The new play equipment is aimed at toddlers, up to 6 years, including climbing, sliding, seesaw, roundabout, swings, sensory and let’s pretend equipment. The play area went out for consultation in July and August 2022 to understand residents views on what they would like to see added to the new play area. Works began to completely refurbish the play area in April this year and were completed in June 2023.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Property, Asset, Commercial Services and Major Developments, Councillor Aniela Bylinski Gelder, said: “We are delighted another play area has been refurbished to a high standard yet again in South Ribble. These play areas are vital to our community and the younger generation which is why we want to enhance these facilities for South Ribble.”

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Undefined: readMore
The revamped Ryden Avenue play area in Leyland has seen a £70k investment after last being updated in 2000

1. Ryden Avenue play area in Leyland receives £70k investment

The revamped Ryden Avenue play area in Leyland has seen a £70k investment after last being updated in 2000 Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Works began to completely refurbish the play area in April this year and were completed in June 2023

2. Ryden Avenue play area in Leyland receives £70k investment

Works began to completely refurbish the play area in April this year and were completed in June 2023 Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The new play equipment is aimed at toddlers, up to 6 years, including climbing, sliding, seesaw, roundabout, swings, sensory and let’s pretend equipment

3. Ryden Avenue play area in Leyland receives £70k investment

The new play equipment is aimed at toddlers, up to 6 years, including climbing, sliding, seesaw, roundabout, swings, sensory and let’s pretend equipment Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The play area went out for consultation in July and August 2022 to understand residents views on what they would like to see added to the new play area

4. Ryden Avenue play area in Leyland receives £70k investment

The play area went out for consultation in July and August 2022 to understand residents views on what they would like to see added to the new play area Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandSouth RibbleProperty