£70,000 investment added to Leyland's Ryden Avenue play area
Ryden Avenue play has seen a £70k investment after last being updated in 2000. The new play equipment is aimed at toddlers, up to 6 years, including climbing, sliding, seesaw, roundabout, swings, sensory and let’s pretend equipment. The play area went out for consultation in July and August 2022 to understand residents views on what they would like to see added to the new play area. Works began to completely refurbish the play area in April this year and were completed in June 2023.
Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Property, Asset, Commercial Services and Major Developments, Councillor Aniela Bylinski Gelder, said: “We are delighted another play area has been refurbished to a high standard yet again in South Ribble. These play areas are vital to our community and the younger generation which is why we want to enhance these facilities for South Ribble.”
Take a look at some of the pictures.