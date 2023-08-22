Ryden Avenue play has seen a £70k investment after last being updated in 2000. The new play equipment is aimed at toddlers, up to 6 years, including climbing, sliding, seesaw, roundabout, swings, sensory and let’s pretend equipment. The play area went out for consultation in July and August 2022 to understand residents views on what they would like to see added to the new play area. Works began to completely refurbish the play area in April this year and were completed in June 2023.