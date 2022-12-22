Award-winning dealership Lookers Volkswagen located near Deepdale Retail Park on Blackpool Road, which underwent a £2.1m transformation earlier this year has been honoured with an award for outstanding customer service by Motability, a national charity with the purpose of enhancing the lives of disabled people with transportation solutions. The accolade, part of Motability’s Dealer Awards programme, is designed to reward best practice and ensure all Motability customers receive exemplary service across the scheme’s national dealer network. The awards are judged on how this scheme is delivered and is assessed through customer feedback and performance review.

Celebrating the Motability Dealer Award win John Cuthbertson, Franchise Director at Lookers Volkswagen, said: “I’m thrilled on behalf of the team at Lookers Volkswagen Preston, who are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer award in recognition of their work with the scheme, which is renowned for its high standards. We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors.”

Lookers Volkswagen in Preston has received an award for outstanding customer services by Motability. From left: Antony Gaffey, David Weir, Jayne Allred and Andreas Solomi

Congratulating the team on their award, James Horne, Dealer Partner Relationship Manager at Motability Operations Ltd said that was important to recognise dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well.

Founded in 1908, Lookers is one of the largest multi-franchise dealer groups in the UK and Ireland, representing 33 volume and premium car manufacturers and specialising in new and used electric car sales across a network of over 150 franchised locations.

