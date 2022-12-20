The BAFTA nominated Channel 4 series have a Christmas episode out at 8pm on the 21st December, and a brand-new series starting in January and are looking for people from Lancashire to get involved.

Channel 4’s The Dog House, will be working with Wood Green Pets Charity and want to highlight just what a rescue dog can bring to someone's life. The new series follows the rescue dogs but also the kind-hearted people willing to open their homes and their hearts to a new four-legged friend.

With Christmas episodes soon to air, watchers should expect to see some powerful stories of how dogs have transformed people's lives.

1.8 million dogs have been given up so far this year, but recent figures show rehoming has dropped 8% since last year (PMFA).

Casting producer, Hannah Walker said: ‘With the current cost of living crisis having a huge impact on rehoming centres, it’s more important than ever to highlight the plight of the rescue dog. The RSPCA is expecting a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care and stay in rescue centres for longer, with fewer people coming forward to adopt. 1.8 million dogs have been given up so far this year, but recent figures show rehoming has dropped 8% since last year.

‘We have started looking for people in Lancashire who are interested in rehoming a dog for the next series, hopefully, this is a great opportunity for some of your readers.’

If you would be interested in taking part in the show you can visit www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/the-dog-house.