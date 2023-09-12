News you can trust since 1886
Longridge Soap box Derby: What is the Longridge Soap box Derby? Where is the Longridge Soap Box Derby? When and what time is the Longridge Soap Box Derby?

The town's second Soap box race will be in support of St Catherine’s Hospice this year and takes place Sunday, September 17.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 2 min read
The Longridge event ‘is not to be missed’ as organisers say the Soap box Racing will be returning bigger than ever to Longridge on Sunday 17, September.

Thousands of spectators are expected from all over the Ribble Valley and beyond to cheer on the weird, wacky and wonderful SoapBox entrants, who can enjoy watching carefully crafted karts being hurtled down a track which will consist of chicanes, jumps, water features and more.

The day begins on Sunday 17, September at 10am, with all food, drink, amusments and stores opening early that morning.
This is the second year for Longridge Soap box Derby and will see a racetrack being built down Berry Lane for the enjoyment of families near and far. There will be food, music, entertainment picnic facilities and, above all, the race teams who are bringing all of their design skills and creativity together for your enjoyment. Stay a while after the race and enjoy the awards ceremony, together with some great music, on our purpose-built stage.

The community event will be held in the heart of the village of Longridge, Lancashire. All the action takes place along Berry Lane so there will be plenty of viewing spots for you to see the action and live screens throughout the area on the day ensuring you don’t miss out.

The day begins on Sunday 17, September at 10am, with all food, drink, amusments and stores opening early that morning to welcome spectators down to make the most of the community event. The event will run until 5pm that day, finishing with prize giving and awards for brave racers although times are subject to any changes on the day.

Gary Ward, event organiser, said: “Lots of teams will be coming to Longridge, from around the north of England to entertain the crowds and to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice and other much loved charities including North West Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, BLISS and more.

“The race track will be down Berry Lane, through the centre of Longridge, featuring jumps and Water Hazards!! The dance routines will yet again be a highlight of the day, with competitors happily making a fool of themselves for the benefit of Longridge and St Catherine’s Hospice

“Many of the town’s shops, cafes, hostelries and restaurants will be open especially for the event.

“There will also be a World Food Court and Entertainment Area with great food and entertainment. Live music will follow the prize presentations following the end of the final race at 4pm.

“The Conexus Tuition Children’s World will provide access to children’s fairground rides, entertainment and festival stalls…..look out for superheroes who may be looking out for our little guests!”

