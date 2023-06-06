For many in the Ribble Valley, the start of the ‘Field Day’ events is the mark that summer is well and truly here.

But for those less familiar with the annual celebration and tradition of funfair attractions, parades and day-long boozing in the beer garden with the rest of the town. We put together a short guide on what to expect when attending this year's Field Day in Longridge.

When and where will the event be held?

Longridge Field Day will held on Saturday 10 June from 12 noon to 8pm throughout the centre of Longridge, with the main events taking place on Berry Lane field behind the Medical Surgery.

However the funfair will be open from Thursday 8 June and Friday 9 June from 6pm until 9pm. And on Saturday 10 June, 12-8pm, and Sunday 11 June from 12-6pm.

Will there be road closures?

The parades will assemble at Longridge Civic Hall from 12pm ready for the procession of decorated floats around the town. A Road Closure Order and Diversions will be in operation through the centre of Longridge on Saturday 10 June. The closure will be in operation from 11am until 2pm, however, it is anticipated the following roads will be closed from 12pm until 2pm to allow the parade to safely proceed through the town:

Calder Avenue extending from its junction with Berry Lane to the Civic Hall will be closed for the full duration of the road closure to allow for the assembly of the parade and dismantling of the floats after the parade.

The length of Berry Lane extending from Derby Road to its junction with Market Place, the length of Market Place extending from the junction from Berry Lane to Kestor Lane, the length of Kestor Lane from Market Place to Derby Road, the length of Derby Road from Kestor Lane to Berry Lane.

What have the organisers said?