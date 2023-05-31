Award-winning Ribble Valley chef set to expand ready meal empire

Breda Murphy and her range of restaurant quality ready meals.

Breda Murphy, originally moved to Lancashire in 1996 when she was appointed Head Chef at the Inn at Whitewell. She subsequently won a host of national food awards and, in 2006, alongside husband and business partner Guy Purves, Food by Breda Murphy was launched in Whalley.

Whilst raising their four children, the site was later refurbished and relaunched in 2017 as a modern British and Irish restaurant, with an accompanying pantry and delicatessen. During this time the restaurant won entry into the Hardens and Michelin Guides and was awarded AA Rosettes for culinary excellence. Voted Restaurant of the Year 2019 by Lancashire Food & Drink Awards and best contemporary British restaurant in the UK by LUXlife magazine 2020.

Since 2020 Breda’s restaurant quality meals at home have received recognition from Jay Reyner in The Observer, The Times on Saturday newspaper, Delicious Magazine and awards followed in 2021 when Breda was voted Enterprise Vision Awards Winners for Hospitality. In 2022 Breda won Best UK bundle ready meal service from the BBC Good Food Magazine, voted Best Ready Meal Delivery Service North West England by LuxLife and voted by Nigel Evans as the Ribble Valley’s MP HERoe with a reception at the Houses of Commons in London.

During the first national lockdown, Breda launched a new frozen meal venture, with a mission to blend restaurant quality with the consumer demands of ease and convenience.

Breda said: “The concept was to offer busy working families like ours an affordable restaurant quality experience in the comfort of their own home. I believe we have achieved this by creating a range of frozen meals packed with fresh high quality ingredients – including customer favourites such as fish pie and beef bourguignon. In the current cost of living crisis, not everyone can afford to go to a restaurant; therefore, Guy and I wanted to recreate that experience without the associated cost of dining out.”

Since 2020, Breda’s restaurant quality meal service has seen a year-on-year growth of over 80%. Customers can call in or ‘click and collect’ from the Whalley based Pantry or order online for nationwide delivery. Breda’s meals can also be found in select food halls and farm shops across the region including Home Farm Shop in Mawdsley, Bowland Food Hall in Clitheroe, Barton Grange in Brock, Holme Farm Dairies Farm Shop in Penwortham and Keelhams Food Hall in Skipton.

This positive growth has been made possible by our loyal customers, local suppliers and our staff.

“Without the loyalty and commitment of all these people over the past 17 years, I wouldn’t be where I am today and I will be forever grateful. These are exciting times for us, as we are planning to increase our frozen food range, recruit more staff and partner with more hand-selected retailers in the coming months. Whilst exciting, this does mean we have taken the decision to close the restaurant side of the business to concentrate fully on our frozen food range and catering.

Although this decision brings sadness it also allows us to concentrate on new beginnings and we are hoping that the loyalty, love and support we have received over the past 17 years will travel with us.

The new Pantry at Mitton Road Business Park is just a short drive from the original site; the change of location for Breda and her team will allow for an expansion in production and fulfilment operations.

“We are so grateful to all of our customers over the last 17 years – many of whom have become good friends,” added Breda. “Guy and I would especially like to thank our suppliers for their long-standing support. We are excited to move forward with them as we grow our business providing restaurant quality meals at home for our customers."

“We are taking online bookings as normal for lunch service via the website until May 31. Bookings after this date upto and including Father’s day on Sun 18th June, which will be our final service, should be made by emailing [email protected] or telephoning on 01254 823446.”