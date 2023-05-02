Semi-permanent make-up technician Liza Hindle, 32, from Blackpool Road, Lea, placed second in the north west for Semi Permanent Makeup at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. Noticing the difference in having her own eyebrows tattooed, she fell in love with the self confidence it gave her and decided to carry out treatments to help others. However, fed up with renting a beauty space, the mum of two decided rather than paying weekly fees, it would be more beneficial to set up her own shop, or rather log cabin and put her husband Martin to work. Nearly two years later and all her hard work was rewarded at the awards ceremony held last month in Birmingham.

Speaking to the Post on her win, Liza who carries out a range of treatments including eyelash extensions and hair stroke brows, said: “The awards night was amazing. I went purely for the experience as it’s not something I’ve ever had the opportunity to attend before. I was proud of myself for reaching the top 10 in my district for the Rising Star Award and Semi Permanent Makeup Artist of the Year and didn’t expect to be place in the top three. It was surreal being there. It was so glam and a real celebration of everyone in the hair and beauty industry. When my name came up for second place in regionals I was so shocked. I’m always doubting my work so this is a real confidence boost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza at the awards ceremony

The part-time nursery nurse at Kids Planet in Fulwood, added: "I trained in semi permanent makeup after having brow and lip treatments and loving them so much that I wanted to provide clients with the same high quality service and instill them with the confidence I gained afterwards. I love doing semi-permanent make up as it is so nice to see the confidence that you are giving to the person when they look in the mirror after their treatment. Another favourite part of my job is that it is very therapeutic carrying out treatments and that clients have become my friends. My goal this year is to bring out my own branded products which I’ve already starting selling and my main focus is going to be on lip blush treatments which is a semi-permanent tattoo usually a natural colour that’s applied to your lips to help with things such as aging and imbalances. I’ll definitely be applying for a national award next year.”

If you would like to book a treatment you can visit Liza’s website HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza with her husband Martin who built the log cabin for her in their garden

Liza Hindle from Preston has placed second in the north west for semi permanent make up at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023