Living in Preston: 12 of the best things about living in Preston, according to you

Do you love living in Preston? We wanted to know, so we asked you on our Facebook page.
By Jon Peake
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

Living in Preston offers a delightful blend of history, culture, and a friendly, welcoming community.

With its rich heritage, the city boasts impressive landmarks like the stunning Preston Guild Hall and the Harris Museum & Art Gallery.

Our vibrant city centre boasts a wide range of shopping opportunities, from bustling markets to modern shopping centres. And Preston's diverse culinary scene caters to all tastes, with an array of international cuisines and charming cafes.

Nature enthusiasts can explore the picturesque parks and serene countryside of the Ribble Valley nearby.

Additionally, the city's excellent transport links provide easy access to neighbouring towns and cities and the stunning landscapes of the Lake District.

So what do you like most about Preston? Here’s what you said …

Below are 12 of your favourite things about living in Preston

1. 12 of your favourite things about living in Preston

Below are 12 of your favourite things about living in Preston Photo: NW

Luke Samuel says the variety of beautiful Catholic churches in Preston are one of his favourite things

2. The churches

Luke Samuel says the variety of beautiful Catholic churches in Preston are one of his favourite things Photo: submit

Several people on our Facebook page told us Avenham Park is one of their favourite things about living in Preston

3. Avenham Park

Several people on our Facebook page told us Avenham Park is one of their favourite things about living in Preston Photo: Jon Peake

Wendy Leach said the wonderful neurological staff and Bleasdale Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital

4. Royal Preston Hospital

Wendy Leach said the wonderful neurological staff and Bleasdale Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital Photo: NW

