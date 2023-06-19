Living in Preston: 12 of the best things about living in Preston, according to you
Living in Preston offers a delightful blend of history, culture, and a friendly, welcoming community.
With its rich heritage, the city boasts impressive landmarks like the stunning Preston Guild Hall and the Harris Museum & Art Gallery.
Our vibrant city centre boasts a wide range of shopping opportunities, from bustling markets to modern shopping centres. And Preston's diverse culinary scene caters to all tastes, with an array of international cuisines and charming cafes.
Nature enthusiasts can explore the picturesque parks and serene countryside of the Ribble Valley nearby.
Additionally, the city's excellent transport links provide easy access to neighbouring towns and cities and the stunning landscapes of the Lake District.
So what do you like most about Preston? Here’s what you said …