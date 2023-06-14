Preston phrases: 15 phrases you’ll only understand if you're from Preston
Every region in the country has its own special kind of dialect – and Preston is no different.
By Jon Peake
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST
We asked on our Facebook page for phrases that you’d only hear in Preston – and there was a ‘gradely’ response (we haven’t included that one!)
We’ve whittled the suggestions down to 15 of the most popular – how many of these do you know?
You can see our Facebook post here with all the suggestions.
Page 1 of 4