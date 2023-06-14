Every region in the country has its own special kind of dialect – and Preston is no different.

We asked on our Facebook page for phrases that you’d only hear in Preston – and there was a ‘gradely’ response (we haven’t included that one!)

We’ve whittled the suggestions down to 15 of the most popular – how many of these do you know?

2 . What you skennin at? Suggested by Sartain Liam "what you skennin at?" can be roughly translated to mean "My dear sir/madam, what in tarnation are you looking at?"

3 . That's right nice "That's right nice" as suggested by Avril Chaplin means, well, "that is very nice"

4 . Egg rollin' Ah, yes egg rollin' - the practice of chucking a chocolate Easter Egg down a big slope at Avenham Park. Fabulous!

