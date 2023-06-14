News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures

Preston phrases: 15 phrases you’ll only understand if you're from Preston

Every region in the country has its own special kind of dialect – and Preston is no different.
By Jon Peake
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST

We asked on our Facebook page for phrases that you’d only hear in Preston – and there was a ‘gradely’ response (we haven’t included that one!)

We’ve whittled the suggestions down to 15 of the most popular – how many of these do you know?

You can see our Facebook post here with all the suggestions.

See also: The best things to do in Preston according to Tripadvisor

Below are 15 phrases you'll only understand if you live or have lived in Preston

1. 15 phrases you'll only understand if you live in Preston

Below are 15 phrases you'll only understand if you live or have lived in Preston Photo: adobe stock

Photo Sales
Suggested by Sartain Liam "what you skennin at?" can be roughly translated to mean "My dear sir/madam, what in tarnation are you looking at?"

2. What you skennin at?

Suggested by Sartain Liam "what you skennin at?" can be roughly translated to mean "My dear sir/madam, what in tarnation are you looking at?" Photo: tarasov_vl - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
"That's right nice" as suggested by Avril Chaplin means, well, "that is very nice"

3. That's right nice

"That's right nice" as suggested by Avril Chaplin means, well, "that is very nice" Photo: stock

Photo Sales
Ah, yes egg rollin' - the practice of chucking a chocolate Easter Egg down a big slope at Avenham Park. Fabulous!

4. Egg rollin'

Ah, yes egg rollin' - the practice of chucking a chocolate Easter Egg down a big slope at Avenham Park. Fabulous! Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonFacebookTripAdvisor