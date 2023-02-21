'Like a scene from I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here': Exotic animals visit Ribble Valley elderly care home residents

Mike Potts from Critters Interactive in Leyland brought in a selection of interesting animals for the residents to see and hold.

The animals who visited included a North American corn snake called Jake, a Sulcata tortoise called Bob, who originates from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, a giant jungle nymph, one of the largest and heaviest insects, and a Giant African millipede.

Francis McHugh with a snake.

Tracey Hartley, manager of Longridge Hall Care Home, a residential, dementia residential and short-term respite care home in Preston, said: “It was a little bit like a scene from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here when all the creatures were out, but it was great fun!

“Exotic animals are brilliant visitors as they are very calm and easy to hold. Our residents loved seeing and handling all the different creatures. The biggest hit was Bob the tortoise, so much so that residents have now asked for one at the home.”

Mike Potts said: “Our collection of exotic animals always go down well in care homes and the experience makes for a very memorable day.”

Resident Edward Ogden, 89, said: “I thought the snake was going to be very slimy, but it was quite smooth.”

Fellow resident Melissa Alexander, 94, said: “All the creatures were so cute. It was a very interesting day.”