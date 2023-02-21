Patrick Grant, a UCLan Honorary Fellow, has been working with final year Fashion Promotion and Marketing students, lending his British fashion industry expertise to help shape their latest project.

Students have been working on a brief entitled Community Connect, in collaboration with Patrick’s brand, Community Clothing, based in Blackburn.

Founded in 2016, Community Clothing aims to produce high quality everyday clothes in British factories, rebuilding economic prosperity and pride in local textile-making communities, with many of its UK partner factories located in the North West.

BBC One’s Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant with UCLan students.

Inspired by British clothing production, the students have been asked to develop an editorial campaign that tells a story about a community within a community. They have looked at a range of different groups, including staff at Lancashire mills, and then produced a suite of images and video to give their chosen group a strong fashion identity.

At the start of the month, Patrick visited UCLan’s campus, spending time looking over the students’ campaigns, and offering his feedback.