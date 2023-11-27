Thousands of people travelled from far and wide to see the annual Christmas switch on in Valentines Meadow, Cottam, from Mark and Nicola Tipping and their children.

Valentine’s Meadow was awash with all things festive yesterday as Father Christmas, Lightening McQueen, Ghostbusters and Brainy Bear all make a special appearance at the annual switch on for charity.

For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display, to bring a smile to the faces of city families as well as raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

This year’s wowed once more when the Christmas lights were switched on. There was also a fireworks display and stalls with live music, food, drinks and a tombola.

Pictures from this year’s mammoth switch on once again showed huge crowds from far and wide who had come to watch the spectacular show and get into the festive spirit.

Last year’s parade raised a mammoth £18,316.25, which was split between four charities – Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Preston Headway and the Jordan Grant 18 Memorial Fund (CRY - Cardiac Risk in the Young).

Mark said at the time: “It has been absolutely brilliant how many people have turned out again to support us in raising money for charity with family and friends getting involved. Thanks everybody.”