Leyland sculptor magnificently recreates Hibs Famous Five after visit from club director

A Leyland sculptor has spent three months bringing to life Hibernian's 1965 forward line of Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone, Lawrie Reilly, Eddie Turnbull and Willie Ormond.

Stephanie Jane Matthews, who is based at Worden Arts & Crafts Centre in Worden Park, Leyland, starting sculpting in 2008 at UCLan where she was studying a Fine Art Degree course.

Stephanie said: “In life I have always studied people, faces, human behaviour, their characteristics and what makes a person who they are, and also how they portray themselves to others and how others perceive them. The whole essence of a character is in their face and mannerisms, and I love to capture this with my portraiture sculptures.”

After completing her degree, Stephanie wanted to learn more about the capabilities of clay and so returned to UCLan to study a Masters Degree in ceramics, focussing on portraiture sculpture.

Stephanie said: “I aim to create most things requested for commissions; corporate or private, large or small. Ceramic, bronze, or resin. I always say anything is possible! The ‘biggest’ commission so far in terms of fame, corporate establishments and being for the purpose of a fan base, is certainty The Hibs commission.

"One of the football club’s directors was visiting Worden Park on a Saturday afternoon in the summer of 2022. He came into my studio whilst I was working and started to study the portraiture sculptures in my studio and complimented my work. He introduced himself as Stephen Dunn and discussed how he was wanting five of the players from 1965 creating as bronze busts.

"I love to capture the essence of a person. I have enjoyed every aspect of The Hibs commission. It’s been a great project about truly inspirational footballers.”

The Famous Five is the collective term for Hibernian's 1965 forward line of Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone, Lawrie Reilly, Eddie Turnbull and Willie Ormond.

