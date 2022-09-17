Katy Hencher, 34, who is a registered carer for her nine-year-old son Lewis, diagnosed with brain injuries since birth, says they have spent a year campaigning for a place at Astley Park School in Chorley.

Lewis currently attends Farington Primary School who have said they can no longer meet his needs.

Education chiefs say they have offered Lewis a place at another special needs school, which Katy has not excepted.

Katy Hencher says that LCC is not doing enough to help her son who has special educational needs

She said: "Lewis has been diagnosed with asymmetric cerebral palsy at the age of two. He also has epilepsy, speech delay, moderate learning disabilities, global development delay, sensory issues and possible partly sighted.

"He's stuck at a mainstream school that cannot meet his needs. He needs to be in an special education needs school but there are no places available.

"The council seem to be pushing Applebee on us even though our chosen school was Astley Park.

"He was offered a place at Moor Hey in July but it was unsuitable for Lewis and we have had no response from the council since.

Nine-year-old Lewis from Leyland who has special educational needs

"They refused to place him there and have delayed his case so much there weren't any suitable for him so late in the year.

"I called Astley Park on Monday and was told they can offer him a place September 2023, but the council are still refusing this.

"Lewis has missed out on a place of his choice because of delays with his case by the council."

Katy, who has another son called Joshua, five, added: "There has been multiple failings in my son's case with no communication. It's very frustrating.

Katy says she wants her son to attend Astley Park School

"I have made complaints to my local MP Katherine Fletcher with no change. I don't know where else to turn.

"Lewis's review was in November and we still do not have a final plan so we are unable to move the case on. We have requested for the plan to be finalised but nothing as yet.

"We would like him to attend Astley Park SEN school but waiting for a place but as the council have delayed so much there isn't any places free.

Lewis was diagnosed with brain injuries since birth

"They are naming Moor Hey on Lewis's EHCP which I turned down as I visited myself and there were health and safety issues as the children move around freely.

"Unfortunately if this was allowed for Lewis he could have a seizure somewhere and may not receive medical care quick enough.

"They are trying to force my hand even though I deem it as unsuitable. I am now having to appeal which is a 20 week process.

"Lewis will have to stay in mainstream school until all of this gets resolved."

Edwina Grant OBE Executive Director of Children's Services, said: "We have been in contact with the family to advise them of a place in a school which is able to provide the necessary support.

"Places are sometimes difficult to secure and this has taken some time. When we are sure we have secured the place and that it acceptable to the family, we will review their concerns about delays and see where could have supported them better."

Lewis has been diagnosed with learning difficulties