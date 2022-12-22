The choir from the Leyland Methodist School sang a selection of carols and festive favourites for homeowners at Balshaw Court Retirement Living Plus development by McCarthy Stone, whilst homeowners and their guests also tucked into mince pies and coffee.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone North, commented: “At McCarthy Stone, we are always seeking to foster links with the local community, especially at Christmas, and it was fantastic to see the children from Leyland Methodist School giving their renditions of Yuletide tunes. Their performance was greatly enjoyed by everyone at Balshaw Court, and their guests, bringing an early sprinkling of Yuletide spirit to the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss J Hollings, deputy head teacher at Leyland Methodist School added: “The children worked incredibly hard to be ready for their big performance and really enjoyed singing for the audience at Balshaw Court, who gave them a great reception and clearly loved every minute. Hopefully it is something we can repeat next year!”

Leyland Methodist School sing carols to homeowners at McCarthy Stone's Balshaw Court.

McCarthy Stone is one of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities. Balshaw Court, which offers one and two-bedroom apartments, is situated in a quiet residential area close to Leyland town centre and is surrounded by Worden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation, making it the only UK housebuilder to achieve this rating every year they have taken part in the survey.

For more information on Retirement Living at Balshaw Court, call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/balshaw-court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyland Methodist School hope to repeat the event next year.