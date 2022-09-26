Chewie has reached the final four of the Hero Pet category in global-hearing specialist Amplifon’s search for the ‘Best of British’ heroes.

The pooch will now be invited and with owners Loretta and Ray Whiteley to the virtual awards presentation on Tuesday, October 11. The event will be hosted by BBC1 TV Breakfast and Radio 5 Live presenter Rachel Burden. Falklands War hero Simon Weston will be guest of honour.

The rescue dog saved Ray’s life by jumping on his chest when he had collapsed in his chair suffering a cardiac arrest.

Chewie with Loretta Whiteley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loretta and Ray adopted Chewie when he was about 12 weeks old after he was found tied up in a bag with his paws and mouth taped in a shallow grav”.

Chewie has been a big help to Ray who has multiple sclerosis always keeping an eye out for him.

Loretta said: “He’s always got one eye on Ray and what he is doing - it’s as if he’s his soul mate. On this particular day Ray was in his armchair watching television.

Chewie the dog, from Leyland, is up for a top bravery award

“I heard Chewie barking and it got more and more frantic. I stepped through the door and there was this surreal moment seeing this tiny little dog jumping up and down on my husband’s chest and giving him kisses. I dragged him to the floor and began CPR.

“All the time Chewie didn’t leave him he was trying to jump on his chest as if to say, ‘come on daddy you can do this, you can do this!’. “

Loretta admits that it is unlikely that Chewie could have brought Ray round but if he hadn’t alerted her to the life-threatening situation, she is certain things would have been very different.

“Without Chewie I wouldn’t have Ray,” she said.

Ray Whiteley with Chewie

The Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons are in their seventh year and celebrate truly remarkable people and pets and the winners will be judged by a panel including Falklands War Hero Simon Weston.