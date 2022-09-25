News you can trust since 1886
Preston Pride 2022: 25 pictures of colour and fun as the LQBTQ+ event returned to the city centre

Preston Pride is back and it was bigger and better than ever.

By Andy Moffatt
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 2:07 pm

Preston Pride has been successfully running annual events in the city since 2012, this year's event marks the celebration’s tenth anniversary.

Each year, Preston Flag Market is filled with live music, appearances, and a variety of information stands and stalls, all of which are run and set up by a passionate volunteer committee that wants to promote cohesion and celebrate diversity within the city.

The event was held on Preston’s Flag Market on Saturday from 10.30am to 4pm and tickets are not required for Preston Pride as the celebration is a free event that is open to all.

The celebration held in the heart of Lancashire county also marks the 50-year anniversary since the first UK Pride, a national celebration to promote inclusivity and recognise diversity in our communities.

Here’s are 25 images from Post photographer Michelle Adamson capturing all the fun and colour of the day.

1. Preston Pride 2022

Entertainment and stalls at the 10th annual Preston Pride, held at Flag Market, Preston.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Preston Pride 2022

Revellers at Preston Pride

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Preston Pride 2022

Flying the rainibow flag

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Preston Pride 2022

Watching the floats go by

Photo: Michelle Adamson

