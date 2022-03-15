Both the ladies’ and men’s teams have chosen Guide Dogs and hope to raise a substantial amount of money for a charity that is close to their hearts.

Dave Rigby, the men’s captain, who has a close connection with Guide Dogs, said: “My uncle was blind from birth. As a family we did quite a bit of fundraising for Guide Dogs and raised enough to name a few puppies.”

Ladies’ captain Janet Heap, who knows close hand the impact that sight loss can have on a person, added: “My ex-husband went to work one morning and overnight lost most of his sight. I know how losing your sight changes your life.”

Leyland Golf Club has chosen Guide Dogs as its charity of the year

With an ambitious target of raising £15,000, Dave and Janet have lots of exciting events planned for the year including a Captains’ Charity Day, several open competitions, festive events and dinners, raffles and auctions.

Janet has also invited a speaker, a Guide Dogs volunteer who has benefitted from the charity, to come and talk to the ladies’ team about how the charity has helped them and Dave has also signed up to run a 5K race in Manchester.

Lynne Whittaker, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re delighted that the Leyland Golf Club teams have decided to raise vital funds for Guide Dogs this year.

The Guide Dogs charity aids people who are visually impaired

“The money they raise will make a big difference to the people we support. Every day in the UK 250 people start to lose their sight, so by raising money for Guide Dogs they’ll be helping us make sure people living with sight loss don't lose their freedom as well.

“We would like to say a big thank you for supporting us.”

Guide Dogs supports adults and children with sight loss through a range of information and support services.

The charity relies on the support of volunteers and the public and receives very little government funding.