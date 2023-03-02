Here are the latest approved, refused and registered planning applications for the Ribble Valley from the 24 February.
1. Holden Clough Nursery
Holden Clough Nursery in Bolton by Bowland has resubmitted a planning application to create an additional dining space with a tropical plant sales area. The new space, if approved, will also have a bakery/deli food sales area. The plans also include office facilities. The nursery is situated on Bowland Road.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Land South of Accrington Road Whalley
An application on the land South of Accrington Road in Whalley has been submitted to build upwards of 60 new residential spaces. The application is looking to build on the land: 17 dwellings and 57 apartments with the associated access, roads, car parking, landscaping and infrastructure. A public car park is also included in the application which states it will serve Whalley town centre.
Photo: Google Maps
3. BAE Samlesbury Aerodrome
BAE Samlesbury Aerodrome has had an application approved by Ribble Valley Borough Council with no objections. The application submitted includes the refurbishment of an existing office building to include a rooftop plant extension. It also includes an external staircase, an external and internal refurbishment and new external security arrangements (fence, gates, kiosk) with the associated landscaping, and parking reconfiguration. The application also plans for the removal of a small existing building with the creation of an external plant compound and a portacabin-type visitor reception building.
Photo: Google Maps
4. 89 Pasturelands Drive
A property in Billington has received planning permission to build an extension to a existing rear dormer and the installation of new front dormer.
Photo: Google Maps