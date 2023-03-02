3 . BAE Samlesbury Aerodrome

BAE Samlesbury Aerodrome has had an application approved by Ribble Valley Borough Council with no objections. The application submitted includes the refurbishment of an existing office building to include a rooftop plant extension. It also includes an external staircase, an external and internal refurbishment and new external security arrangements (fence, gates, kiosk) with the associated landscaping, and parking reconfiguration. The application also plans for the removal of a small existing building with the creation of an external plant compound and a portacabin-type visitor reception building.

Photo: Google Maps