Locals have been enraged by the erection of a number of large, dark grey box units in Eastway, near the junction with D’Urton Lane.

Some of the warehouses loom over housing estates - and an investigation was launched last year into whether trees were removed from the development site without permission.

What's happened this week?

The new development has been described as a 'monstrosity' and an 'eyesore' by residents in the area. Pic credit: Nicola Jane

This week an application by the HBS Group has been made to Preston City Council for proposed greenery around the site.

Plans seen by the Post show proposals for shrubs, native trees, wildflower seeds and bulbs across the site.

In areas closest to the roadside, the plans are predominantly for trees, including Bird Cherry (prunus padus), which can grow up to 25m, and oak trees (quercus petraea).

The plans have triggered stong responses from locals on social media, with some calling for more mature trees to be planted in place of those removed from the site for development.

The landcaping plan submitted to Preston City Council

One woman said: "It is quite clear that the proposed landscaping plan does not propose mature trees to replace the ones which were felled and burnt."

Preston City Council is taking representations from all interested parties on the plans, before a decision is taken by the planning committee.

To see the plans, click here.

What have people said?

Those living nearby have expressed shock and dismay at the development which they say is an ‘eyesore’, ‘a monstrosity’ and a ‘blight on the environment’

On social media, Judy Goodman said: They must be the ugliest buildings in the country

Lorraine McBride said: “I feel for the houses facing it every time I pass.”

Caroline Gale said: “Absolute eyesore that building, blight on the landscape and spoiled for the wildlife.”

Karen Coleman said: “Should never been allowed it’s a horrific site.”

Some of the warehouses loom over nearby homes

“Blight on the environment”

Last year, Sharoe Green councillor Maxwell Green said: “This is a blight on the environment and for the poor residents who live around it, as there is now a big, dark building blocking out their gardens and natural light.

"There were plenty of other sites that this could have been built on which are already developed, such as the sites around the employment area towards Asda for starters.”