Lancashire born singer turned TV star Coleen Nolan has announced that she is now single, after splitting from her boyfriend of three years.

59-year-old Coleen from Blackpool has opened up about her recent split from boyfriend Michael Jones, who she met on Tinder three years ago.

In an exclusive interview with OK! Managazine over the weekend, mum of three Coleen revealed not only that she has just relocated to a Staffordshire farmhouse but that she has also done so as a single woman.

According to the Loose Women presenter, her approaching 60 years old was a major influence in her decision to part ways with supermakert logistics worker Michael.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Coleen said: “We’ve decided that we would rather just stay friends, take it as a friendship. And, you know, it’s nothing to do with anyone else, it’s nobody’s fault.

“But I’m really busy and when I’m not really busy with work, I’m busy on the farm, and I feel personally that I can’t give time to everything. We still get along great and hopefully, we can continue to be friends, who knows?

“With it being my 60th next year I think, ‘I haven’t got time, life’s too short.’ I mean, I hope I have lots of time but I’m not 20 any more, I don’t want to wait for two years and see what happens.”

Coleen Nolan (pictured backstage of Loose Women) is recently single again. | coleen_nolan on Instagram

Coleen also acknowledged to the mgazine that the decision to part ways was “sad” but emphasised her focus on the positives as she looks ahead to the future.

The former Nolan’s singer said: “I really hope that once that sadness goes away we can continue to be friends. I don’t regret any of it, it was fabulous. Michael came along at just the right time for me and I think over the last three-and-a-half years we’ve helped each other grow.

“I always choose to focus on the times that were great, not the sad ending. The last two years of both my marriages were probably horrendous, but equally, the 10 years before were fantastic, so I’d rather focus on that.”

Previously the Blackpool born star was married to Eastender’s actor Shane Richie between 1990-1999 and then musician Ray Fensome between 2007-2018.

Coleen shares two sons with Shane - 35-year-old Shane Junior and 32-year-old Jake - and a 23-year-old daughter called Ciara with Ray.

In her interview with Ok!, Coleen shared how she is still friends with both her ex-husbands - again, putting it down to her age.

Coleen said: “I think that comes from age and experience... With it being my 60th next year I think, ‘I haven’t got time, life’s too short.’”