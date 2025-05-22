Zoe Ball was spotted filming a TV show with Rob Beckett this week. | Getty/Instagram

Lancashire star Zoe Ball has taken to social media to tease her involvement in the upcoming new series of a popular game show.

Blackpool born Zoe may be best known for her work on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 but the 54-year-old is also no stranger to our TV screens.

Zoe, whose dad is TV presenter Johnny Ball, has presented a whole host of well watched TV shows from Top of the Pops (1996-1998) to Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two (2011-2020) or more recently Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream (2023).

This week however, the mum of two took to her Instagram to reveal she is to star in yet another new TV show later this year.

Posting on her Instagram story, Zoe reshared a video with her 750k followers of herself and comedian Rob Beckett sat in directors chairs on a set outdoors somewhere.

Without revealing what it is they’re filming, the Lancashire born star wrote in over-lay text “what a day ROB ROB ROB ROB ROB” followed by a bow and arrow emoji.

In a second story shared to her account, Zoe finally gave the game away by re-sharing a video by an account called filmedbytony which fully revealed what herself and Rob were filming.

The video was titled ‘ITV YOU BET’ and depicted a quick gallery of said show being filmed from a backstage view point.

Zoe, Rob, ITV and Stephen Mulhern - who presented the first series of ITV’s You Bet alongside Holly Willoughby - are also tagged.

Upon resharing this mini trailer, Zoe wrote in over-lay text: “ha what a lark [bow and arrow emoji, racing car emoji, fireworks emoji].

Just this month, ITV confirmed that You Bet!, which aired two specials in 2024, will be returning for another series later this year on ITV1 and ITVX, with major format changes.

The new series will still see ordinary people take on extraordinary challenges whilst celebrities bet if they can do it.

The difference is that You Bet is now going on the road with each of the seven new episodes - including a Christmas special - taking place in a different iconic location around the country.

Explaining the change, ITV said: "Free from the restrictions of the studio - our epic challenges are about to get a whole lot bigger. Watching on, our celebrity panel's job is simple; they must decide if each challenger will succeed - Yes or No. If they guess correctly, they'll be awarded points. The Celebrity with the most points at the end of the show will receive £5,000 for their chosen charity."

The upcoming series, of which Zoe must be one of the paritcipating celebrities, is therefore called ‘You Bet on Tour’.

Indeed, when you click on the account of the Instagram user who first papped Zoe and Rob sitting in directors chairs, that individual has also shared many more snaps and clips from the set of ‘You Bet on Tour’.

ITV has confirmed the new series is set to air sometime between July and September this year.