All the National Television Award nominees from Lancashire and how to vote for them

The long list nominations for the National Television Awards 2025 have been revealed and it includes many from around Lancashire.

The National Television Awards, widely considered the biggest night in television, returns later this year for another evening celebrating some of the most-watched shows of the last 12 months.

This week the longlist nominations were announced and viewers can now vote for their favourite shows and actors before the shortlist is created in a few weeks.

Are any of the nominees from Lancashire?

Three of the nominees in the TV Presenter category are from Lancashire: Blackburn’s AJ Odudu , Preston’s Freddie Flintoff and Bolton’s Paddy McGuinness with the comedian swearing his hometown is still in the Red Rose county.

Freddie features elsewere on the NTAs longlist too: his programme Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams is nominated for Best Factual Entertainment whilst Bullseye, which he presented, is up for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Also up for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award is Married at First Sight UK which featured Blackburn influencer Amy Kenyon in its latest series.

Brassic, the show created by and starring Chorley’s Joe Gilgun is then up for Best Comedy.

In the Serial Drama Performance category, Morecambe’s Emma Atkins sees herself up for the gong thanks to her portrayal of Charity Dingle in Emmerdale.

Four of the nominees for Best Reality Competition then starred contestants from Lancashire in their latest series.

These are Celebrity Hunted which starred Blackpool born Christine McGuiness; Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins which featured Blackburn comedian Tez Ilyas; Love Is Blind which starred Benaiah Grunewald Brydie from Preston and then The Apprentice which saw Accrington’s Emma Rothwell sadly be fired in the first week.

The Jetty, which starred Blackpool’s Jenna Coleman is up for New Drama, as is The Feud which starred Blackburn’s Amy Nuttall,

In the Returning Drama category, Morecambe based The Bay has been nominated, so has Grace which stars John Simm who grew up in various places across Lancashire.

Two of the nominees in the Daytime category also have strong Lancashire links: BBC Breakfast is edited by Preston’s Richard Frediani whilst Loose Women has of course featured Blackpool born Coleen Nolan as a panellist since on and off since 2000.

How can I vote?

Longlist voting will close at 11pm on Friday, May 30 2025.