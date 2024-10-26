Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire based champion boxer Tyson Fury is 'struggling emotionally' ahead of his Oleksandr Usyk rematch according to an expert.

36-year-old Tyson Fury from Morecambe is currently preparing for another fight with Oleksandr Usyk following his defeat at the Ukranian’s hands in May.

The pair are due to have their rematch on December 21 in Saudi Arabia and press conferences for the big day have already been held - the latest being on Wednesday.

Whilst watching the conference, celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman analysed Tyson’s body language and believes that he is 'struggling emotionally', having analysed his 'repetitive gestures' ahead of the rematch.

Tyson Fury during the Usyk v Fury 2 Press Conference on October 23. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speaking to OLBG about Tyson’s body language during the press conference, Inbaal said: “Fury's confidence is as robust as ever, which we can see in his strong shoulders facing squarely forward. He's facing his audience in his customary fearless and upfront way.

“However, here are two body language cues which indicate that Tyson is struggling emotionally.His strong shoulders support his neck and head - which lean forward a bit. This could be a sign that the heavyweight is sad, pensive, and might be feeling low.

“Even more telling, are his thumbs. As he speaks, we see him rubbing this thumbs together, his hands clasped. This goes on for quite some time. Those repetitive rubbing gestures are self-soothing.

“They're the kind of moves that people do subconsciously when they need comfort. The self-soothing gesture of rubbing his thumbs together is letting us know that the boxer is experiencing troubling emotions, and that he requires more emotional support.”

During the latest press conference, Tyson and Usyk of course posed for a face off and the celebrity body langauage expert read into that too.

Inbaal said: “When posing for publicity shots, Oleksandr Usyk clearly goes for the serious look, while Tyson Fury clowns around.

“Standing completely motionless, the Ukrainian stares ahead, giving the image of being totally controlled. This pose projects mental and physical strength. Of course, this is a planned, posed, public expression.Opposite him, the Gypsy King bounces, moves, and pulls his facial muscles into a smile, trying to elicit a matching smile from his opponent. His moves come across as relatable, friendly and funny, which means that this is how he wants to be seen by his fans.

“Then, Tyson Fury crosses a line and tickles Oleksandr Usyk. The purpose seems to be just making Usyk smile, but it appears that Usyk doesn't want to 'break character' and finds it important to maintain his serious image.This creates a clash between Usyk's still, controlled, powerful public persona and Fury's fun-loving one.

“Tyson's playfulness is not well received, and when the photos are done, Usyk appears annoyed, rubbing Fury's fingerprints off his suit, in large, demonstrative gestures. The big gestures show that he wants people to know he's not happy about the tickles.”