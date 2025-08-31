Lancashire’s The Nolans lead the star-studded bill of an entertainment festival taking place in the north this Autumn.

The television channel Talking Pictures TV is bringing a good old-fashioned weekend of entertainment to Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, just a twenty minute drive away from the borders of Lancashire.

Fans of classic film and television will not want to miss this unique live experience, presented by Talking Pictures TV at Hebden Bridge Picture House on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October, 12 from 11am each day.

Included in the star-studded line-up is Blackpool stars The Nolans but read on to find out more about the event.

Nolan sisters Maureen, Denise and Anne (pictured here with siser Coleen) will be at the Talking Pictures TV Festival of Film & TV. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

What can we expect from Talking Pictures TV at Hebden Bridge?

For one weekend only, Hebden Bridge’s historic 1921 cinema will host a galaxy of stars of film and television.

There will also be a great mix of rare and lost films and shorts showing on the big screen.

Music, comedy, magic, and a chance to meet the stars then complete the programme for two unmissable days.

Which stars will be there?

Much-loved chart toppers, The Nolans (Denise, Anne and Maureen), will bring a wealth of stories about their time in showbiz whilst leading the line up of guests is actress Amanda Barrie, best known for her two Carry On roles and for playing Alma Halliwell in ITV’s Coronation Street for 20 years.

Fellow Carry On star Anita Harris will also be performing and talking about her fascinating career as both singer and actress.

Audiences can then expect great stories from actress, Julie Peasgood, who has worked with the likes of Peter Cushing and Glenda Jackson.

There will be much laughter in the house too, as the festival welcomes some of the country’s best-loved comedians, including Crackerjack legend, Bernie Clifton, the iconic Northern Irish comedian Jimmy Cricket, and founder of The Grumbleweeds, Robin Colvill.

Former Emmerdale star, Deirdre Quemby will also be performing stand-up comedy.

The past will then be evoked by Glenn M Ford, who brings to life the much-loved Norman Wisdom, and Cheryl Knight who performs as Joyce Grenfell.

Steve and Peter Finch will talk about the work of their father, John Finch, creator of classic TV series, A Family at War whilst writers, Sarah Morgan and Anna Cale demonstrate the deep connection film legend, Diana Dors, had with Yorkshire.

The Goon Show Preservation Society will be introducing an exclusive screening starring those comedy greats.

Magician, Mark Shortland will then be on hand to amaze audiences whilst music is provided by the fabulous Daisy Belles, who will transport audiences back in time with her renditions of the classics.

Finally hosts for the weekend will be actress Sherrie Hewson, star of Love for Lydia, Coronation Street and Crossroads, and presenter and DJ Mike Read.

Mike will also be joining TPTV founder, Noel Cronin BEM, for a special live version of their hugely successful show, The Footage Detectives.

Top left clockwise: Amanda Barrie, Sherrie Hewson, Jimmy Cricket and Anita Harris. | Getty

What has been said about the event?

Organisers said: “This will be a spectacular and memorable weekend, and we expect tickets to sell out in advance”.

Well how much are tickets?

Tickets cost £30 for each day or £50 for the whole weekend.

They can be bought online here.

Talking Pictures TV will be at Hebden Bridge Picture House, New Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AD on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October. Doors open at 10am.