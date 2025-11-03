Lancashrie cricket star Sir James Anderson is up for a prestigious book award.

Former England cricketer Sir James Anderson is among seven shortlisted nominees for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025.

Anderson’s autobiography, Finding the Edge, written with podcast co-host and The Maccabees guitarist Felix White, has been shortlisted alongside two-time former winner and boxing journalist Donald McRae, author of The Last Bell: Life, Death and Boxing.

Scottish ex-pro road cyclist Pippa York, is also shortlisted with The Escape: The Tour, The Cyclist and Me, co-written by Sunday Times Chief Sports Writer David Walsh.Fellow sports journalists Tim Wigmore (Daily Telegraph) and Miguel Delaney (The Independent), plus author and journalist James Montague and endurance athletes Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson complete the shortlist for the 37th awards.

Sir James Anderson after he was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle on October 28, 2025. | Getty Images

What is the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award?

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award is the longest established and most valuable literary sports-writing prize in the world. First awarded in 1989, it aims to reward excellence in sports writing and provide recognition to authors who bring the world of sport to life through their work.

When will James find out if he has won?

This year’s winner will be crowned at a central London ceremony on Tuesday, November 25, where they will also claim a £30,000 prize and the coveted William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award trophy. Shortlisted authors will receive a leather-bound copy of their book along with £3,000 each.

The 2025 judging panel will be chaired by Alyson Rudd, with Clarke Carlisle, Elis James, Gabby Logan, Mark Lawson, Dame Heather Rabbatts and Michelle Walder making up the rest of the panel.

What has been said about the award?

Alyson Rudd, Chair of the judging panel, said: “This is a heavyweight shortlist where the dominant theme is power and the influence of the state over sport.

“Cricket is well represented, and all the books are exceptionally written. There is also a strong element of soul searching.

“It is not enough to bring sport to life; these books seek to understand how and why. They do the hard work for the reader and then present us with bold and gripping narratives.

“It will be quite the task for the judging panel to decide upon a winner.”

The full 2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award shortlist:

Finding the Edge by Sir James Anderson

Ultra Women by Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson

States of Play by Miguel Delaney

The Last Bell by Donald McRae

Engulfed by James Montague

Test Cricket by Tim Wigmore

The Escape by Pippa York and David Walsh