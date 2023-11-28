If you are interested in things that go bump in the night then a ghost hunt at Borwick Hall in Carnforth could be just the ticket.

Borwick Hall is home to an array of paranormal activity reported by both visitors and staff members.

This majestic manor house was constructed in the 16th century with some original parts dating back to the 14th century.

Staff members and workmen have all reported sudden drops in temperature, the feeling of being watched, and doors slamming shut on their own accord.

Could you spend a night at Borwick Hall in Carnforth which is said to be the most haunted hall in Lancashire?

Unseen footsteps, late-night crying, and crashing bangs are all commonplace at Borwick Hall.

Several visitors have reported seeing the full apparition of a man walking through the hallways and vanishing. There are tales of the White Lady who haunts the tower. She’s described as young and pretty but with a distinct melancholy demeanour. Her ghost still haunts the tower, where she was held captive by her father until she agreed to marry a man she did not love. Her heart belonged to another, so she refused the arrangement and died of starvation after her father wouldn’t set her free.

Many other ghosts are believed to haunt this foreboding building, with visitors and staff refusing to enter certain areas on their own.

The event, will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 9pm until - 10am and costs £55 per person.

It includes:

Ghost hunt in small groups of the entire building lead by the paranormal investigators.

The option to sleep over in one of the hall’s hunted rooms.

The use of professional ghost-hunting equipment.

Complimentary drinks and snacks.