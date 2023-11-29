Parents whose children have recently sat their GCSEs at a Chorley high school have voiced their anger at a decision not to hold a leavers’ evening to celebrate their achievements.

Marianne McEvoy, 47, from Chorley, whose daughter Michaela, 16, has completed her GCSEs and received good grades at Southland High School on Clover Road has said parents and students have been left in the dark over why a presentation evening will not be taking place.

She told the Post: “Is Southlands the only school in Chorley not having a presentation evening for GSCE leavers in July 2023? I think it’s outrageous.

"My daughter has kept asking the school when they are having a leavers’ do and they keep fobbing her off and avoiding the question.”

Marianne said she also tried ringing the school a couple of times and was told by the receptionist that they would not be doing one with no further explanation.

She added: "When I asked to speak to the headteacher I was informed that someone would ring me back but they never did.

"My son who is 19 and attended the school never got to attend a leavers’ do either due to Covid 19.

“The evening is a chance for students to celebrate and let families show how proud they are of their son or daughter’s achievements as they collect their GCSE certificates so it is very disappointing that the school has taken the decision not to recognise this.”