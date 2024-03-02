Lancashire's Jordan North signs up to Celebrity Big Brother after leaving BBC Radio 1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who grew up in Burnley will feature in this season’s Celebrity Big Brother, which kicks off with a live launch on Monday at 9pm on ITV1.

The Clarets fan, who attended St James’ Lanehead CE Primary School and went on to live in Preston when working at Rock FM, is part of a big shake-up to CBB’s spin-off show, Late & Live.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan, who started his career at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's in-house radio station, will feature alongside Bad Education actor Layton Williams and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as a Celebrity House Guest offering commentary on the main show.

Fellow hononary Lancastrian Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who attended UCLan and lived in Preston for three years, is also a Celebrity Big Brother housemate.

CBB fans took to X to express their disappointment that Jordan would not appear as a housemate, while others called him “hilarious” and shared their excitement to see him back on TV following his I’m a Celeb stint in 2020.

@AngelaK8x said: “Well, that sure eliminates any questions about Jordan going in as a housemate. Wouldn’t mind, but he would win it!”

And @stephcrockford said: “And there goes my hopes of @jordannorth1 being in the house!”

It comes after news earlier this month of the presenter’s shock departure from Radio 1’s Going Home programme after 10 years. He will be replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who joins co-host Vick Hope. Meanwhile, Jordan headed to Instagram to say he is “absolutely buzzing” to take over from Roman Kemp on Capital FM’s breakfast show in April.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: “I’m proper excited to be joining @capitalofficial and the brilliant @global team to wake up the nation every morning on the breakfast show!!!“Big shoes to fill for @romankemp who has smashed it over the past seven years, but I know @sianwelby and @chrisstark will look after me and I can’t wait to work with them [and] the great breakfast show team and meet all the regular listeners, and welcoming any new ones, too.”

