Lancashire star Jordan North has been announced as the newest line-up addition for a music festival taking place a stone throw away from his hometown.

Capital Breakfast presenter Jordan North, who grew up in Burnley before moving to Preston, will perform at the 2025 iMEP Music Festival in Accrington on Friday, September 19.

Jordan will join B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver on the Friday night line-up for the two-day festival, with Clean Bandit, Sam Ryder and Marvin Humes all featuring on the Saturday.

Commenting on the announcement, Jordan, who also presents the popular podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, said: "The line-up for the iMEP Music Festival is fantastic and I am delighted to be part of it. I can't wait to come back to East Lancashire and perform at what is a really exciting event."

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, added d: "We are absolutely delighted to announce that Jordan North will be performing his DJ set at the 2025 iMEP Music Festival.

"Not only is he a household name across the country, but he is also local to East Lancashire and we can't wait to have him here with us."

In 2020, Jordan featured on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here during the show's first Wales series, filling the nation with laughter and entertainment.

Now a household name around the UK, Jordan has been passionate about radio from an early age, with stints including three years at community radio station Preston FM and a part-time role on the radio station at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

In May 2011, Jordan won Bauer Media's ‘Star of 2011 Competition' and presented a month of shows for Hits Radio.

Presenting gigs on Capital FM followed and after starting to work behind-the-scenes at BBC Radio 5 Live, he was announced as part of the new weekend line-up on BBC Radio 1 in 2018.

Also a popular podcast host and TV presenter, Jordan made the big move to Capital Radio to host the Breakfast Show in April 2024 with Chris Stark and Sian Selby, recently hosting his first ever Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium.

What is the iMEP Music Festival?

Accrington based iMEP, are specialists in "International Music Event Production", and are also arena and front of shirt sponsors at Accrington Cricket Club.

They hosted the inaugural iMEP Music Festival in September 2024, which was headlined by global icon Jess Glynne, and now they’re back with a second festival for 2025.

The two-day festival will take place on Friday , September 19 and Saturday, September 20 2025 at the iMEP Arena, home of Accrington Cricket Club.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster, with weekend pass and individual day general admission tickets available.

Friday tickets are priced at £40, Saturday tickets at £65 and a weekend pass for just £95.

Accessible tickets are also available for the same prices and include one free companion ticket.

A limited number of VIP tickets are on offer for the event, priced at £85 (Friday), £120 (Saturday) and £190 (weekend pass). VIP tickets will include an exclusive viewing platform located 50 yards from the main stage, which is new to the event for 2025, a private bar, welcome drinks and canapés on arrival, a special lanyard, an undercover outdoor area and much more.

All tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/imep-arena-accrington-cricket-club-tickets-accrington/venue/436017

To learn more about iMEP, head to their website: https://imep.co.uk