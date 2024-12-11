A famous frienship duo from Lancashire - actress Hayley Tamaddon and ice skater Dan Whiston - are due to star in a brand new ITV game show.

Blackpool based Hayley and Dan, who won Dancing on Ice together back in 2010 before returning to the show for an ‘All-Star’ series in 2014, are joining forces on a different TV show in the coming weeks.

It has just been announced that the pair will be team captains on an upcoming ITV1 series called ‘Pictionary’ which will be hosted by former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Below is everything you need to know.

What can we expect from Pictionary?

Based on Mattel’s popular board game of quick-fire sketches and hilarious guesses, Pictionary will follow the same rules as the familiar at-home game and will see two teams battle against each other.

In the classic sketching and guessing game Mel will be joined by two celebrity team captains who will lead their teams of contestants.

Their mission is to draw images to match a word or phrase from a specific category and the teammates will have to guess correctly to score.

The series information states: “The show proves you don’t have to be an artist to draw and in fact, if you can’t draw, it makes it even funnier! With the chance to win an incredible prize, the stakes are high…”

What has presenter Mel said about the show?

Describing what audiences can expect from Pictionary, Mel said: “It’s very free flowing and there are a lot of laughs. We have a brilliant array of celebrity team captains playing along with our contestants. I think it’s safe to say that everybody had a really good time. It’s impossible not to get totally involved in the game. And hilarious to see everybody getting genuinely invested and competitive.”

What have Hayley and Dan said about their involvement?

Posting on Instagram, former soap star Hayley said: “Thrilled to announce that myself and @thedanwhiston will be TEAM CAPTAINS on the new series of Pictionary hosted by the brilliant @MelGiedroyc.

“We are SO excited!!! Huge thanks to @wearewhispertv@itv@cymrugreadigol. And my fab agent @talent4media ❤️❤️❤️ “

Dan then shared the same announcment as Hayley but added the hashtags “#excited#gameshow#hayleyanddan#fun”

When will the series air?

Pictionary will air two Christmas specials in December and then the full series kicks off in January.

Who else are the team captains?

Hayley, 47 and Dan, 48 won’t be the show’s only team captains.

For the two Christmas specials in December, the first duo of captains will be presenters Denise Van Outen vs Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the second, presenter Jeff Brazier vs TV personality Scarlett Moffat.

It has also been confirmed that presenter Angela Scanlon, actor and comedian Brian Conley , comedian/presenter Eddie Kadi and broadcaster/Olympian Jeanette Kwakye will also be team captains.

What has been said about how the celebrity captains?

Mel said: “Each captain brought such energy and fun. They got hilariously competitive. Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen can draw and conduct at the same time; Scarlett Moffatt is a stealth drawer; Jeff Brazier is a great captain and should probably manage the England football team; Hayley Tamaddon did everything on tiptoes; Eddie Kadi and Jeanette Kwakye were an absolute hoot and of course, being an Olympic sportswoman, Jeanette brought her A game to the Pictionary Podium. She was explosive!”