The cast of Blackpool Grand Theatre’s big festive panto Cinderalla are looking forward to giving everyone a laugh this month - oh yes they are!

The fun-packed show launched on Friday last week and continues all the way through December and until January 5.

Cinderella’s captivating tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings stars TV sensation Hayley Tamaddon (Dancing on Ice, Emmerdale) sprinkling seasonal magic as The Fairy Godmother.

The full cast of the panto Cinderalla, at Blackpool Grand Theatre | National World

Top panto and stand-up comedy star Steve Royle - a favourite at the Grand for two decades - plays Buttons whils the dazzling Dame duo Jamie Morris & Tarot Joseph are appearing as the gorgeous Ugly Sisters.

The cast met the Gazette this week and Hayley said: “Panto is magic - the whole family can join in and I love the audience participation.

“We’re so lucky to have a beautiful theatre like this in Blackpool.”

Steve agreed and said: “There aren’t many productions where you can perform a show suitable for aduts and children at the same time and they all love it - that’s what is so great about panto.”

Kitty Harris is appearing in Cinderella at Blackpool Grand Theatre | Third party

The rest of the cast features West End favourite Mark Faith (Mary Poppins, Dirty Dancing) as Baron Hardup, talented stage stars Toby Turpin (Cabaret, Anything Goes) as Prince Charming and Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap, Choir of Man) as Dandini then of course, the sensational Shetland Ponies…

Andrew Howard, Head of Audience, Marketing & Sales at Blackpool Grand said: “We’re thrilled to have such a talented cast that feels like our very own Fairy Godmother making our Christmas dreams come true! “

Tickets have been selling fast, with many shows already a sell-out, so contact the theatre for availbility.

Call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information. Matinee and evening performances available.